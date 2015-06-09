BRIEF-Kohlberg Kravis Roberts sold 108 mln shares in Pets At Home- bookrunner

COLUMN-Copper market focus shifts back to unpredictable supply: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
June 9 BofA Merrill Lynch :
* Says results of placing
* Funds managed and advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, have sold an aggregate 108,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of co at a price of 267 pence per share
* Share sale raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of about £288 million through placing; Pets At Home will not receive any proceeds from sale
* Following completion of placing, KKR will hold 123,013,086 ordinary shares in capital of co, representing approx 24.6% of co's issued ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.