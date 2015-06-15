版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Metro CEO dampens hopes for special dividend after Kaufhof sale

June 15 METRO

* Wants to invest in its businesses and is looking for takeover targets -ceo

* Metro CEO, asked about prospect for special dividend, says sale proceeds should stay in company for business expansion

* HBC says wants to invest in Kaufhof, sees growth potential in Germany and Europe Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐