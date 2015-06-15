版本:
BRIEF-Hudson's Bay pledges won't cut Kaufhof staff for 3 years

June 15 Hudson's Bay :

* Says committed to not close kaufhof stores or reduce staff for 3 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Emma Thomasson)

