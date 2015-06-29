BRIEF-Sika says EGM to be on July 24

July 29 Sika AG :
* Said on Saturday Extraordinary General Meeting would be
held on July 24
* Agenda comprises points proposed by Schenker-Winkler
Holding and adopted by AGM, specifically: removal from office of
Monika Ribar, Paul Hälg (Chairman) and Daniel Sauter, election
of Max Roesle (as Chairman) and approval of the compensation
payable to the Board of Directors for current year of office up
to next Annual General Meeting
* Said majority of Board of Directors is proposing that
agenda item regarding compensation be approved
