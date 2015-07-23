BRIEF-Roche CEO sees biosmilars in Europe towards end 2017

July 23 Roche Severin Schwan told
reporters:
* CEO says extremely well-hedged in terms of cost base, more
than 80 percent of costs outside Switzerland
* Roche ceo says dollar as strong as swiss franc, so not
just a question of looking at efficiences at hq
* Roche ceo says expects biosimilars in europe towards end
of 2017, later in U.S.
* Plans to file PD-L1 drug for bladder cancer, awaiting data
from BIRCH trial before filing decision on lung cancer
* Confident about mid-term prospects for diabetes care
business
* Confident can keep growing despite long-term biosimilars
threat
* Roche ceo says clear shift of resources to cancer
immunotherapy research and development
* Roche ceo says no plans whatsoever to sell diabetes care
* Roche ceo says screening market for very targeted
acquisitions but current valuations are challenging
* Roche ceo says cautiously optimistic about Alzheimer's
drug research
