BRIEF-Leonteq H1 turnover up 14 pct at CHF 10.7 bln

July 23 Leonteq AG :

* H1 group net profit increased 45 pct to 38.9 million Swiss francs ($41 million)compared to first half of 2014

* H1 turnover of 10.7 billion Swiss francs (up 14 pct) and total operating income of 111.6 million Swiss francs (up 26 pct)

* Peter Forstmoser, chairman of Leonteq board of directors since 2012, has announced that he will be stepping down from board at 2016 annual general meeting

* His designated successor as chairman is current vice-Chairman Pierin Vincenz

* Founding partner and board member Lukas Ruflin has been appointed vice-chairman with immediate effect

