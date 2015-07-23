BRIEF-Leonteq H1 turnover up 14 pct at CHF 10.7 bln

July 23 Leonteq AG :
* H1 group net profit increased 45 pct to 38.9 million Swiss
francs ($41 million)compared to first half of 2014
* H1 turnover of 10.7 billion Swiss francs (up 14 pct) and
total operating income of 111.6 million Swiss francs (up 26 pct)
* Peter Forstmoser, chairman of Leonteq board of directors
since 2012, has announced that he will be stepping down from
board at 2016 annual general meeting
* His designated successor as chairman is current
vice-Chairman Pierin Vincenz
* Founding partner and board member Lukas Ruflin has been
appointed vice-chairman with immediate effect
Source text - bit.ly/1ein7Rl
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)