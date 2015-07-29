Vilmorin would consider Syngenta seed assets bid

| PARIS, July 29
PARIS, July 29 French seeds group Vilmorin
would consider taking over part of Syngenta's
seed activities if these were put up for sale as part
of the proposed takeover by U.S. rival Monsanto, the
company said on Wednesday.
"If we have a position ourselves or show an interest, of
course we will position ourselves in due time," Vilmorin's chief
financial officer Daniel Jacquemond told analyst after the
release of the group's results.
He stressed, however, it was too early to imagine any
transaction.
Monsanto, the world's largest seed company, said it would
divest Syngenta's seeds and genetic traits businesses to win
regulatory approval for its proposed takeover of its Swiss
rival.
Syngenta has so far rejected Monsanto's approaches.
Vilmorin, the world's fourth-largest seed maker, posted
consolidated sales of 1.27 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for its
fiscal year to June 30, up 0.7 percent and in line with a
warning issued in April.
It also confirmed a contraction of its current operating
margin, which should be under 9 percent in 2014-2015, down from
10.4 percent the previous year.
Its operating result should fall "significantly" from the
129.7 million euros profit recorded last year, mainly reflecting
difficult conditions in its crop seed business, Jacquemond said.
Vilmorin's crop seed sales fell 3.3 percent in 2014-2015 as
they suffered from the financial crisis in key markets Russia
and Ukraine, that dented farmer spending, while seed sowings
fell in Europe and the United States, it said.
The French company recorded sales of about 60 million euros
for sunflower and maize seeds in the two Black Sea countries in
2014/205, down from 80 million the previous year, Jacquemond
said.
Vegetable seed sales, by contrast, rose 6.3 percent, so will
represent a similar share as crop seeds in Vilmorin's overall
revenue for the year.
"Signs in the vegetable branch are positive or even very
positive in some activities, which should counter-balance the
extreme carefulness we have on the crop seeds," Jacquemond said.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
