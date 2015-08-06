BRIEF-Galapagos H1 net result swings to loss of 34.2 mln euros

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
August 6 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 group revenues of 36.9 million euros ($40.3 million), down from 45.1 million euros a year ago
* Reported H1 group net loss of 34.2 million euros, down from a profit of 55.9 million euros a year ago
* Said half year cash, cash equivalents amounted to 404.6 million euros (H1 2013: 231.5 million euros), including 7.2 million euros in restricted cash
* Reiterated full year operational cash burn guidance: 110 - 130 million euros, excluding alliance milestones or income from filgotinib
* Said to be on track to deliver on pipeline in second half 2015
* Said filgotinib shows promising efficacy and potentially differentiated safety profile in DARWIN 1 and 2 Phase 2B studies
* Announced nomination of second corrector candidate this quarter in cystic fibrosis
* Said initiation of Phase 1 study with GLPG2222 and Phase 2 study with GLPG1837 in Class III mutation patients expected before end 2015
* Said DARWIN 2 week 24 topline results with filgotinib are expected to be disclosed later this month
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.