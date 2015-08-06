版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom not planning to reduce stake in T-mobile US at the moment

Aug 6 Deutsche Telekom

* Ceo says not planning to reduce stake in t-mobile us at the moment

* Ceo not planning bigger acquisitions in europe

* Cfo says there is no need for t-mobile us capital increase for spectrum auction, but it is an option Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

