BRIEF-Maximo Ibarra to head 3 Italia-Wind joint venture

Aug 6 Vimpelcom CEO Jean-Yves Charlier says:

* 3 Italia and Wind joint venture will be led by current wind CEO Maximo Ibarra

* expects solid dividends from Italian joint venture Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

