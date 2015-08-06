BRIEF-Maximo Ibarra to head 3 Italia-Wind joint venture

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Vimpelcom CEO Jean-Yves Charlier says:
* 3 Italia and Wind joint venture will be led by current wind CEO Maximo Ibarra
* expects solid dividends from Italian joint venture Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.