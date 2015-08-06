BRIEF-Vimpelcom CEO says no break-up fee in Italy JV deal

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Vimpelcom:
* CEO says too early to comment on antitrust remedies to Italian joint venture deal, no breakup fee for either side if regulators demand overly severe remedies as a condition
* CEO says wants Italian JV to be a convergent player in Italy, too early to comment on revenue synergies
* CFO says hasn't had conversations about what to do with debt in Italian venture
* CFO says one rating agency has indicated it will increase wind rating outlook to positive after deal
* CFO says too early to comment on JV's dividend policy
* executive says will continue to selectively monetise towers portfolio over time
* executive says no foundation to reports of private equity involvement in Italian deal
* executive says Italy JV deal gives parent companies a "buy sell mechanism" after 3 years from completion to address potential strategic disagreements Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.