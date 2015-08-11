版本:
BRIEF-Galapagos announces Darwin 2 24-week monotherapy data

Aug 11 Galapagos NV :

* Announced on Monday that Darwin 2 24-week monotherapy data in rheumatoid arthritis confirm previous results

* Said data also support "best-in-class" potential for filgotinib

* Said results complete data package for AbbVie Inc , which triggers the start of the licensing decision period

