版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 11日 星期二 14:27 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Systems Q2 results

Aug 11 Elbit Systems Ltd :

* Non-GAAP EPS $1.25 versus $1.23

* Q2 revenue $749.6 million versus $702.6 million

* Declares Q2 dividend of $0.37 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐