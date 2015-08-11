BRIEF-Elbit Systems Q2 results

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 11 Elbit Systems Ltd :
* Non-GAAP EPS $1.25 versus $1.23
* Q2 revenue $749.6 million versus $702.6 million
* Declares Q2 dividend of $0.37 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.