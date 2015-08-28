版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 28日 星期五 14:35 BJT

BRIEF-888 says it remains well positioned to buy Bwin.party

Aug 28 888

* Executive chairman says still remain well positioned to buy bwin.party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

