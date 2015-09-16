BRIEF-Marwyn Value Investors to sell rest of its Entertainment One stake

Sept 16 Marwyn Value Investors Ltd :
* Disposal of remaining interest in Entertainment One
* Agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment board for
disposal of all remaining shares in Entertainment One held by
Marwyn Value Investors LP
* Generate gross proceeds of approximately £142.4 million
for master fund
* Approximately 10.0 million stg will, following completion,
be returned to shareholders
* Completion is expected within 30 days
* To use proceeds to support follow on investments in other
portfolio cos and to support launch of new management teams and
acquisition cos
