CORRECTED-Start-up seeks to help brands sell excess fashion stock

* Off-price apparel market worth $250 billion
* Sales process currently manual, time consuming, error
prone
* U.S. off-price market set to outpace broader
market-Moody's
* Inturn software speeds transactions
BERLIN, Sept 17 A new software platform that
helps major fashion brands offload excess stock to booming
discount outlets like those run by TJX promises to
improve margins for a business that many like to keep quiet for
fear of undermining full-price sales.
"Especially for upscale brands, it is not something they
want to publicise, but they have to deal with it," said
David Solomon, chief revenue officer for Inturn, which calls
itself the first online marketplace for excess stock.
Solomon, who joined from eBay Inc in April, told
Reuters that up to 20 percent of brands' inventory goes unsold
at the end of a season, meaning the off-price market for fashion
and apparel is worth as much as $250 billion.
After a laborious process often involving copy and pasting
details in spread sheets, and frequently without relevant photos
of the products, the stock is sold on to merchants like TJX's
TJMaxx and TKMaxx, as well as smaller specialist stores, which
sell it on at 20-80 percent less than the original price.
"Selling off-price inventory is manual, time-consuming and
error prone," Solomon said. "They are leaving a lot of money on
the table because the process is so inefficient."
Outlets and off-price chains have flourished since the
economic crisis, prompting major U.S. department stores like
Macy's and Nordstrom to launch their own discount
formats despite the risk of cannibalising their main business.
The U.S. market for off-price apparel and home products
could grow 6-8 percent in the next five years, outpacing an
expected 4 percent for the wider industry, credit ratings agency
Moody's predicts.
Founded two years ago in New York, Inturn says it is working
with top brands and retailers but declines to name clients. It
has just introduced new features to its private online showrooms
that enable brands and retailers to transact globally.
Its software allows brands to upload details of unsold
fashion and then presents them to multiple buyers online,
creating a real-time market and speeding up sales compared to
the current practice of drawn-out negotiations buyer by buyer.
"There is a short half-life. The longer you wait, the more
it depreciates in value," Solomon said.
The Inturn system allows brands to set rules such as which
countries its goods can be sold in and whether or not they can
be made available online. It also allows them to decide whether
to sell by batch or allow retailers to pick individual items.
Inturn is backed by venture capitalists including Hong Kong
tycoon Silas Chou, who revived the Tommy Hilfiger and Michael
Kors brands, and Ken Seiff, founder of Bluefly, an online
retailer of discounted designer clothing.
