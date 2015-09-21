版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor to issue 49 mln new shares to finance Atmel takeover

Sept 21 Dialog Semiconductor

* Says transaction to be financed with issuance of 49 million shares of dialog stock - web presentation

* Says further sources of financing $2.1 billion committed term loan, $210 million from combined balance sheet - web presentation Further company coverage:

