BRIEF-Lower Saxony PM says VW emission-scandal provisions are "alarming"

Sept 22 Volkswagen Ag

* Warning on 2015 profit "exceptionally unpleasant" -Lower Saxony PM

* Q3 6.5 billion eur emission-scandal provisions "alarming" -Lower Saxony PM

* Stakeholder Lower Saxony still optimistic on VW business prospects

* Board member Stephan Weil, Lower Saxony PM, comments to reporters in Hanover Further company coverage:

