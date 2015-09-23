Nestle signs deal with biotech firm to develop Alzheimer's test

Sept 23 Food group Nestle has taken a
further step into the medicine business by signing a research
collaboration agreement with a Swiss biotech company to develop
an Alzheimer's disease diagnostic test.
Biotech firm AC Immune, which already has established ties
with Roche in drug research, said on Wednesday it would
develop a minimally invasive diagnostic assay for Tau with the
Nestle Institute of Health Sciences. Financial terms were not
disclosed.
Tau is a protein that causes tangles in the brain that are a
hallmark of Alzheimer's.
Nestle, the world's biggest packaged food company, announced
last week it had signed a separate deal to develop a new
treatment for ulcerative colitis.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)