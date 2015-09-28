版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 28日 星期一 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Vodafone shares open 2.5 percent lower after Liberty Global tie-up talks ended

Sept 28 Vodafone

* Shares open 2.5 percent lower after liberty global tie-up talks ended Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐