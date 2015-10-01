版本:
BRIEF-Medtech announces 3 direct sales of ROSA robot in Germany and USA

Oct 1 Medtech SA :

* Announces for end of Q1 2015/16, 3 direct sales of its ROSA robot in Germany and USA

* ROSA robots purchased by University Hospital of Frankfurt, the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Stanford, CA and the Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, CA

