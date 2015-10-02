Glencore board member Macaulay buys $2.3 mln worth of shares

LONDON Oct 2 Glencore board member
William Macaulay has bought more than $2.3 million worth of
stock, it said on Friday, joining fellow board members backing
the company whose share price has lost around 70 percent over
the past year.
Former chief executive of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley
John Mack bought $600,000 worth of stock, data showed on
Thursday, following a similar move by former BP head Tony
Hayward.
Macaulay is chief executive and chairman of energy focused
US private equity firm First Reserve, which became a large
shareholder of Glencore in 2011, but sold out of its holdings by
June this year.
Glencore's shares have been battered by a collapse in global
commodity prices over the past year and concerns about hefty
debt. On Friday shares were up 5.3 percent at 11.34 GMT.
