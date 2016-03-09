版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日

BRIEF-Ascom Holding wins CHF 1.8 mln order for Ascom Myco smartphones

March 9 Ascom Holding AG :

* Said on Tuesday a major North European state-of-the-art hospital awarded Ascom with an order of 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million)

* Order includes 2,000 Ascom Myco smartphones and associated service contracts

