2016年 3月 9日

BRIEF-Anoto signs distribution agreement with Ingram Micro

March 9 Anoto Group AB :

* Says has signed agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. to distribute Anoto Live Display and other enterprise collaboration solutions

* Initial shipments to customers projected for Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

