2016年 3月 10日 星期四

BRIEF-Kardex announces separation of strategic and operative management

March 10 Kardex AG :

* Board of Directors now wants to effect the complete separation between strategic and operative management again

* Function of the Executive Director will be dissolved as of the General Meeting, but continuity will still be ensured

* Felix Thöni will become acting Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Jens Fankhänel, Divisional Manager of Kardex Remstar since 2011, is additionally taking over responsibility as CEO of the Kardex Group as of May 1

* Thomas Reist, formerly Head of Finance & Controlling for the holding company, will be appointed as CFO of the Kardex Group as of May 1

