版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Tigenix U.S. IPO not yet launched

March 10 Tigenix NV :

* Said on Wednesday it has not yet launched and IPO of its American Depository Shares (ADSs) due to unfavourable capital market conditions

* Company continues to evaluate the most appropriate timing for launching the initial public offering as market conditions develop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐