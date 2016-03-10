版本:
BRIEF-Linde says U.S. reimbursements cuts to hit revenues by 200 mln eur

March 10 Linde Ag

* Linde ceo says cuts in U.S. State reimbursements for healthcare services to negatively impact Lincare revenues by 200 million euros Further company coverage:

