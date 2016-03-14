BRIEF-Albertson's LLC says buys 29 Haggen stores

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Albertson's LLC:
* Albertsons acquires 29 Haggen core stores in Washington and Oregon
* Proposed plan would create a separate business unit for 14 Haggen stores which are part of original Haggen "Legacy" store chain
* Following transaction close, these stores will be transitioned over time back to Albertsons banner
* Says the agreement is a step in process to obtain bankruptcy court approval
* Albertson's LLC says antitrust clearance of acquisition was obtained last week
* Albertson's LLC says the 14 stores would continue to be operated separately from Bellingham under their existing Haggen name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.