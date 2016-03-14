版本:
BRIEF-Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.53

March 14 Amaya Inc :

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations per common share $0.07

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.53

* Qtrly revenue $389.5 million versus $339.4 million

* Says will not provide 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

