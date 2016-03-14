BRIEF-Amaya Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 Amaya Inc :
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations per common share $0.07
* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $0.53
* Qtrly revenue $389.5 million versus $339.4 million
* Says will not provide 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.