BRIEF-One Liberty Properties Q4 FFO per share $0.58

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
March 14 One Liberty Properties Inc :
* Expect to remain disciplined in allocation of capital in 2016
* One liberty properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Q4 revenue rose 21.7 percent to $18.5 million
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Q4 FFO per share $0.58
* Increased its quarterly dividend payment by 5.1% from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share
* Approved a $7.5 million stock repurchase program
* Says One Liberty increased its quarterly dividend payment by 5.1% from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $15.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.