BRIEF-Tamedia FY revenue down 4.5 pct at CHF 1.07 mln

FOREX-Dollar rises as Yellen remarks suggest quick rate hikes
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
March 15 Tamedia AG :
* FY revenue of 1,063.8 million Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) (-4.5 percent)
* FY EBIT fell by 23.3 percent to 130.6 million francs (EBIT margin 12.3 percent)
* To propose dividend for FY 2015 4.50 francs per share
* FY operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased slightly despite market downturn to 243.4 million francs (EBITDA margin 22.9 percent)
* FY net income was increased to 334.0 million francs (+109.1 per cent) Source text - bit.ly/1QTBgDH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9881 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least 1998
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.