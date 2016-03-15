REFILE-BRIEF-Servizi Italia board exercizes powers for 4 mln euro capital increase

(Refiles brief to correct Reuters Instrument Code for Servizi Italia in the text.)

March 15 Servizi Italia SpA :

* Said on Monday board resolved upon the exercise of the powers granted by the shareholders' meeting of Sept. 26, 2014 for allowing Steris Corporation via Steris UK Holding Limited to subscribe a capital increase

* Steris operates in the development and commercialization of prevention, control and assistance solutions for sterilization business in healthcare, pharmaceutical and R&D sectors

* After the completion of the delegated capital increase STERIS' stake will increase to 5.9 percent

* The mutual understanding of the parties is that the transaction shall be settled with the subscription of newly issued shares by April 30

* The capital increase amounts to 4.0 million euros ($4.44 million), including share premium, and corresponds to 1,110,185 ordinary shares with the nominal value of 1.00 euro per share

* The issue price of each share amounts to 3.603 euro, of which 2.603 euro as share premium

* The main target of the capital increase to finance specific sterilization projects for surgical medical devices in healthcare market in Italy or abroad

* Servizi Italia decided not to opt for the sale of treasury shares to Steris in lieu of, or in combination with, the newly shares issued in the context of the delegated capital increase

