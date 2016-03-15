REFILE-BRIEF-Servizi Italia board exercizes powers for 4 mln euro capital increase

(Refiles brief to correct Reuters Instrument Code for Servizi
Italia in the text.)
March 15 Servizi Italia SpA :
* Said on Monday board resolved upon the exercise of the
powers granted by the shareholders' meeting of Sept. 26, 2014
for allowing Steris Corporation via Steris UK Holding
Limited to subscribe a capital increase
* Steris operates in the development and commercialization
of prevention, control and assistance solutions for
sterilization business in healthcare, pharmaceutical and R&D
sectors
* After the completion of the delegated capital increase
STERIS' stake will increase to 5.9 percent
* The mutual understanding of the parties is that the
transaction shall be settled with the subscription of newly
issued shares by April 30
* The capital increase amounts to 4.0 million euros ($4.44
million), including share premium, and corresponds to 1,110,185
ordinary shares with the nominal value of 1.00 euro per share
* The issue price of each share amounts to 3.603 euro, of
which 2.603 euro as share premium
* The main target of the capital increase to finance
specific sterilization projects for surgical medical devices in
healthcare market in Italy or abroad
* Servizi Italia decided not to opt for the sale of treasury
shares to Steris in lieu of, or in combination with, the newly
shares issued in the context of the delegated capital increase
