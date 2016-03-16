AB InBev attracts over 28bn of demand for jumbo financing

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to raise at least 11.75bn from a six-part bond issue on Wednesday with demand surpassing 28bn, according to a lead bank.

The brewing giant set guidance on a 1.25bn+ four-year floating rate note at three-month Euribor plus 75bp area, a 1.5bn+ four-year fixed rate is guided at 65bp area over mid-swaps, a 2bn+ six-year is guided at 80bp area over mid-swaps, a 2.5bn+ nine-year is guided at 100bp area over mid-swaps, a 2.5bn+ 12-year tranche is guided at mid-swaps plus 120bp area and a 2bn+ 20-year is guided at 170bp area mid-swaps.

Demand is skewed towards the long-end with the 12-year and 20-year attracting books over 6.5bn and over 6bn respectively versus 3.25bn+ on the fixed rate four-year bond.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, ING and Santander are global coordinators, and active bookrunners are Intesa, Mizuho and Rabobank.

AB InBev is rated A2 by Moody's (negative watch) and A- by Standard & Poor's (stable).

