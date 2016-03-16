BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile Q4 earnings per ADS $0.06

March 16 Cheetah Mobile Inc :

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS US$0.17

* Cheetah Mobile announces fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal year 2015 unaudited financial results and US$100 million share repurchase program

* Q4 revenue RMB 1.133 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 1.14 billion

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue up about 61 to 64 percent

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS $0.06

* Board approved share repurchase program whereby it may purchase SHARES/ADSs value of up to $100 million over next 12-month period