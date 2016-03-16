版本:
BRIEF-LPL Financial Announces Changes to Assist Advisors, Investors With Impending DOL Rule

March 16 LPL Financial LLC

* Announced portion of preparatory work for impending department of labor fiduciary rule

* Plans to reduce pricing of its centrally managed platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

