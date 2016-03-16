BRIEF-Herman Miller posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.46

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Herman Miller Inc :
* Herman Miller reports third-quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 sales rose 3.9 percent to $536.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $0.57 to $0.61
* expects net sales in q4 of fiscal 2016 to be in range of $560 million to $580 million
* Q4 2016 diluted earnings per share in quarter are expected to range between $0.57 and $0.61 per share
* New orders in Q3 of $508.8 million were 1.7 percent above prior year level
* On an organic basis, net sales and orders in Q3 increased 5.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.