BRIEF-Iamgold says sells position in Galane Gold

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Iamgold Corp :
* Iamgold sells position in Galane Gold
* Sold 21.9 million shares of Galane Gold held pursuant to deal by which Galane acquired ownership of Mupane gold mine
* No longer holds any shares of, or warrants to purchase shares of, galane and thus holds a 0 percent interest in Galane's common shares
* Says does not have any present intention to acquire ownership of, or control or direction over, additional securities of galane Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.