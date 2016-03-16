BRIEF-Serinus Energy Q4 reported FFO per share $0.03

March 16 :
* Serinus announces 2015 financial and operating results
* Qtrly reported FFO per share $0.03
* Qtrly FFO allocable to SEN $0.01
* Qtrly oil and gas revenue $4.8 million versus $10 million
* Considering taking on a joint venture partner to assist in
financing Moftinu project
* Average working interest production in 2016 in Tunisia to
end of Feb was about 1,140 boe/d
* "In light of current low commodity price environment,
company's focus will be on reducing costs wherever possible"
* 2016 budget will be re-examined on an ongoing basis in
event of a significant movement in brent crude oil prices
