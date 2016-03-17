版本:
BRIEF-Galapagos announces first dosing in CF patients with the G551D mutation

March 17 Galapagos NV :

* Announced on Wednesday, the first dosing in CF patients with the G551D mutation in the SAPHIRA 1 study

* Topline results from both SAPHIRA 1 and 2 Phase 2 studies are expected in H2 2016

