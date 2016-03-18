版本:
BRIEF-Perrot Duval Holding 9-month loss of CHF 0.2 mln

March 18 Perrot Duval Holding SA :

* Sees to increase FY sales by 5 pct and achieve similar sales as in the prior financial year (44.1 million Swiss francs as at April 30, 2015)

* 9-month loss of 0.2 million Swiss francs compared to a loss of 1.3 million francs a year ago

* Maintains its forecast from December 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1RocHlB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

