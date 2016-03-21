版本:
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Panasonic recalls lithium-ion laptop battery packs due to fire hazard

March 21 U.S. CPSC:

* Panasonic recalls lithium-ion laptop battery packs due to fire hazard Source text (1.usa.gov/1UJGqoq) Further company coverage:

