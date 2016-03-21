BRIEF-Titan International says received proposal to buy its unit Italtractor ITM S.P.A.

BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal
* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc
March 21 Titan International Inc :
* Titan international Inc announces that it has received a proposal to purchase its subsidiary Italtractor ITM S.P.A.
* Received a non-binding letter of interest that includes a nine-figure purchase price to acquire Italtractor ITM S.P.A.
* Has formed special committee, of independent members of board of directors, to review and analyze issues relating to possible sale of itm
* Has formed a special committee to engage in discussions with third parties, including with respect to proposal
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Brazilian police have cleared blockades by protesting truckers at three points of a main road for soy and corn shipments in the country's top grains producing state of Mato Grosso, highway operator Rota do Oeste said on Wednesday.