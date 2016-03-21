BRIEF-Titan International says received proposal to buy its unit Italtractor ITM S.P.A.

March 21 Titan International Inc :

* Titan international Inc announces that it has received a proposal to purchase its subsidiary Italtractor ITM S.P.A.

* Received a non-binding letter of interest that includes a nine-figure purchase price to acquire Italtractor ITM S.P.A.

* Has formed special committee, of independent members of board of directors, to review and analyze issues relating to possible sale of itm

* Has formed a special committee to engage in discussions with third parties, including with respect to proposal