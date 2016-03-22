版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-CDW CEO's 2015 total compensation was $7.0 million

March 22 CDW Corp :

* CEO Thomas Richards' 2015 total compensation was $7.0 million versus $6.0 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source: 1.usa.gov/1T5AJ4h Further company coverage:

