UPDATE 4-Samsung chief allowed home, prosecutor vows to keep chasing
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
March 22 CDW Corp :
* CEO Thomas Richards' 2015 total compensation was $7.0 million versus $6.0 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source: 1.usa.gov/1T5AJ4h Further company coverage:
* Samsung says it is pleased Lee does not have to be detained
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage: