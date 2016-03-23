版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 13:52 BJT

BRIEF-Warteck Invest FY EBIT up 6 pct at CHF 24.8 mln

March 23Warteck Invest AG :

* FY net profit 14.6 million Swiss francs ($14.98 million), up 20.4 pct

* FY rental income 25.1 million Swiss francs, down 0.3 pct

* FY EBIT up 6 pct at 24.8 million Swiss francs

* Proposes distribution of 68 Swiss francs per share

Source text - bit.ly/21GvGHK

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

