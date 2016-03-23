BRIEF-Bombardier exec says funding talks, CSeries ramp-up both going well

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Bombardier Vice President & General Manager CSeries, Rob Dewar, soeaking to Reuters:
* Expects final agreement on Air Canada CSeries order in couple of months
* Funding talks with Canadian government are "progressing well"
* CSeries production ramp-up going "very well" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By John Miller in Zurich)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.