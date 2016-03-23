版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier exec says funding talks, CSeries ramp-up both going well

March 23 Bombardier Vice President & General Manager CSeries, Rob Dewar, soeaking to Reuters:

* Expects final agreement on Air Canada CSeries order in couple of months

* Funding talks with Canadian government are "progressing well"

* CSeries production ramp-up going "very well" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By John Miller in Zurich)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐