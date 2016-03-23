BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Francesca's Holdings Corp :
* Francesca's reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 sales $134.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $132 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 11 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2016 earnings per share $0.17 to $0.20
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.93 to $1.03
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $108 million to $112 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $474 million to $494 million
* Francesca's holdings corp qtrly net sales increased 25% to $134.6 million
* Q4 comparable sales increased 11%
* authorized an additional $100 million share repurchase program to commence immediately
* Says capital expenditures for fiscal year 2016 are expected to be in range of $28.0 million to $31.0 million
* Assumes a mid-single digit increase in comparable sales in q1
* Francesca's holdings corp says expects to open 50 to 60 new boutiques and close five to ten underperforming boutiques in fiscal year 2016
* Says for full year ending january 28, 2017 assumes a low-single digit increase in comparable sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
