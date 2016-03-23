BRIEF-Eldorado Gold reports Q4 loss per share $1.73

March 23 Eldorado Gold Corp :

* Eldorado Gold qtrly gold revenues $189.3 million versus. $244.5 million

* Eldorado reports 2015 year-end and fourth quarter financial and operational results

* Q4 loss per share $1.73

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for 2016, kisladag is expected to produce between 225,000-240,000 ounces of gold

* Says during 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $1.1 billion in property, plant and equipment

* During 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment charges of $476.0 million in goodwill mainly related to greece

* Qtrly gold production 171,310 ounces versus 203,952 ounces

* Says remains committed over long-term to projects in greece and its numerous stakeholders within greece

* Suspending cash payment of its semi-annual dividend payment effective q1 of 2016

* Q4 revenue $199.3 million versus $211.5 million in Q3