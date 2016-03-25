版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日 星期六

BRIEF-Allergan CEO's 2015 total compensation was $21.6 million

March 25 Allergan Plc :

* CEO Brenton Saunders' 2015 total compensation was $21.6 million versus $36.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* Says executive chairman Paul Bisaro's 2015 total compensation was $19 million versus $35.9 million in 2014

* Says chief financial officer Maria Teresa Hilado's 2015 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $10.2 million in 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T9PeUH Further company coverage:

