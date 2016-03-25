BRIEF-Allergan CEO's 2015 total compensation was $21.6 million

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
* Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
March 25 Allergan Plc :
* CEO Brenton Saunders' 2015 total compensation was $21.6 million versus $36.6 million in 2014 - SEC filing
* Says executive chairman Paul Bisaro's 2015 total compensation was $19 million versus $35.9 million in 2014
* Says chief financial officer Maria Teresa Hilado's 2015 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $10.2 million in 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1T9PeUH Further company coverage:
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)