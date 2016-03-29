Sanofi poaches AstraZeneca scientist as new research head

LONDON, March 29 French drugmaker Sanofi
has poached one of AstraZeneca's top
scientists to be its new research head in another high-profile
departure for the British drugmaker.
Sanofi said on Tuesday that Yong-Jun Liu had been appointed
as head of research with effect from April 1, reporting to Elias
Zerhouni, the group's president of global research and
development.
Liu, a specialist in immunology with more than 250 published
articles in leading academic journals, currently heads up
research at AstraZeneca's MedImmune biotechnology division, a
position he has held since 2014.
Prior to that he led programmes at Baylor Research Institute
and the MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he was founding
director of the Cancer Immunology Research Institute.
His decision to leave AstraZeneca follows the exit last June
of Briggs Morrison, the company's former chief medical officer
and head of late-stage drug development, and respiratory and
inflammatory medicines head James Ward-Lilley.
AstraZeneca is going through a transition as older drugs
lose patent protection and it invests heavily in new medicines,
especially in the field of cancer immunotherapy.
It has a promising pipeline of experimental drugs but has
also suffered some recent setbacks, including last week's
failure of its marketed heart drug Brilinta as a treatment for
stroke patients and earlier disappointing results with a drug to
treat lung and abdominal cancer mesothelioma.
Sanofi, meanwhile, is seeking to rejuvenate its early-stage
pipeline and Zerhouni said Liu's experience in immunology,
oncology and translational medicine would be "vital assets" for
this task.
