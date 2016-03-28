版本:
BRIEF-Israel antitrust chief may oppose Cellcom-Golan deal

March 28 Cellcom Israel Ltd :

* Says antitrust chief considering opposing proposed purchase of Golan Telecom

* Antitrust chief summoned Cellcom Israel to hearing to allow it to propose solutions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

